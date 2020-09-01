Wiregrass school employee charged with having sex with underage student

EUFAULA, Ala. (WDHN) — A Eufaula teacher now faces criminal charges after police say she engaged in sexual conduct with a minor.

According to the Eufaula Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Divisions, Amy S. Priest, 44, of Eufaula had sex with a student under the age of 19 at least twice. An EPD states the incidents did not happen on school property.

Police arrested Priest Monday, charging her with two counts of school employee engaging in sex with student under 19 years old. She is now in the Eufaula City Jail with a $50,000 bond.

The investigation is still ongoing.