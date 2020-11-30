Man rescued while clinging to nearly sunken boat

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The U.S. Coast Guard rescued a man who was clinging to a nearly sunken boat in the Atlantic Sunday.

The man was holding on to his capsized 32-foot Sea Ray about 86 miles offshore of Port Canaveral, Coast Guard officials said.

Stuart Bee was recovered by the 225-meter motor vessel, Angeles. The crew spotted the man clinging to the bow of the vessel, took him aboard and transported him to shore.

Bee’s vessel became disabled Saturday after suffering mechanical issues. He was woken abruptly sometime after midnight Sunday when water rushed into the forward cabin and pushed him out of the front hatch of the vessel.

After sunrise, he noticed the motor vessel Angeles in the distance, removed his shirt, and began waving to gain the attention of the crew.

“Saving lives at sea is our highest calling. This is a truly incredible outcome that demonstrates the bond among all mariners and our community. Thank you to our mission partners that launch into action and to all who got the word out to find and rescue Mr. Bee,” said Capt. Mark Vlaun, commanding officer of U.S. Coast Guard Sector Jacksonville.