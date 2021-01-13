Airbnb cancels all DC reservations for inauguration week

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Airbnb is canceling all reservations in the Washington, D.C., area for inauguration week.

President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration is on Jan. 20.

The company said canceled reservations will be fully refunded, and hosts will be reimbursed by Airbnb.

“We are aware of reports emerging yesterday afternoon regarding armed militias and known hate groups that are attempting to travel and disrupt the Inauguration,” Airbnb said on Wednesday.

Blocking out reservations during inauguration would prevent hate group members coming to D.C. to commit violence from staying with Airbnb.

The company has already banned accounts belonging to people who were identified as being associated with hate groups or involved in the U.S. Capitol insurrection.

Originally, the company had shared a prevention plan for keeping people with bad intentions from booking during the inauguration. The plan included: