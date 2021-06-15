2-year-old boy died after being left inside hot car in Iberia Parish

IBERIA PARISH, La. (KLFY) An investigation is underway into the death of a 2-year-old boy who was left in a hot car in Iberia Parish, and died.

According to the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office, deputies received a call around 2 p.m. Monday regarding a medical complaint in the 700 block of Fox Road.

On arrival, PIO Katherine Breaux said deputies discovered that a two-year-old male was apparently left inside an unattended vehicle for an extended period of time.

The child was pronounced deceased on-scene by the Iberia Parish Coroner’s Office, Breaux said.

She said the case has been turned over to the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Bureau of Investigation for further investigation.

This is the 4th reported hot car death in the United States in 2021.

In 2020 there were 25 reported hot car deaths in the United States, including one in Lafayette Parish.