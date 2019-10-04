National Weather Service to host storm spotter class

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The U.S. National Weather Service is calling all storm chasers. They are hosting a storm spotter class on Saturday, October 12th at the FSU Panama City Holley Building.

“It is a very good class,” said National Weather Service meteorologist Justin Pullin. “It is very interesting to get in and get a well-rounded taste of weather here in North Florida.”

They will talk about radar interpretation and thunderstorm basics

“When we teach these classes we like to get folks involved,” said Pullin. “So ask questions, show videos, talk about things and walk folks through different scenarios and whatnot.”

Their goal of the day is to educate residents on how to identify and report severe weather conditions.

“The eyes on the ground are very important for us to know what is going on there and to be alerted on what is going on there and to also get ground truth for our warnings that we put out,” Pullin said.

News 13’s Chief Meteorologist, Ross Whitley, says it is important that Bay County residents have this knowledge.

“That way we know that the people that are relaying information they have at least a little bit of education outside of just self-taught weather,” Whitley said.

Having this mutual relationship helps protect the community.

“We’re all trying to work together to keep the community safe and serve the communities so this is one way to do that,” Whitley said.

The class kicks off at 9:30 in the morning and will go for about two hours. The class is free to the public.

