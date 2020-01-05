National touring group visits Sims Veterans Home

SPRINFIELD, Fla. (WMBB) — For the past 45 years, Re-Creation USA has toured the country performing free shows at VA medical centers and state veterans homes across America. On Saturday, the group returned to Clifford Chester Sims State Veterans Nursing Home.

Seven members of Re-Creation had lunch with Sims residents before their show, which this year is called Color Across America. Performers sang and danced to a variety of songs including music by Elvis Presley and the movie Grease. During some parts of the show, the performers went into the crowd and interacted with the residents.

“I saw [the show] two years ago and it was great but every year it’s a little bit different. I love it,” resident Maxine Mann said.

The group puts on over 300 shows each year – half at VA medical centers and state veterans homes and half at events like churches and banquets to fundraise. That money is raised so the shows can be put on for veterans at no charge.

Each branch of the military’s song was sung and Re-Creation members shook each veteran’s hand and thanked them for their service.

“My favorite part of the show is the patriotic music- that’s the part that often impacts veterans the most,” stage manager Carol Simmons said. “It’s the time where we’ll start to see them cry or touch their heart or really light up for the first time.”

Sims Veterans Home was the group’s only stop in the Panhandle, but they’ll be touring Florida throughout January. For more on the group, visit their website.