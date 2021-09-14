National Preparedness Month recognized in Walton

WALTON COUNTY Fla. (WMBB) — Preparing for any type of disaster is imperative for your family’s safety, something the Walton County Emergency Management team knows well.

September marks preparedness month nationally. Not just for hurricanes, but also all disasters. At the county commission meeting Tuesday, the board passed a resolution to recognize preparedness month.

Walton Emergency Management Director Jeff Goldberg said his staff and 100 volunteers work daily to educate and provide information for when disaster strikes.

“It’s not a matter of if, it is a matter of when, and we see that. Walton County has three hazard categories and 18 sub-hazards,” said Goldberg. “In 2020 we were affected by about 13 of those 18 sub-hazards so we do get effects from all types of incidents throughout the year.”

Goldberg said volunteers are always welcome to join his preparedness team at any point throughout the year.