PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – On Tuesday, August 1st Gulf Coast State College in Panama City is hosting its annual National Night Out event.

The community event is free to the public and will run from 5-8 p.m.

Roughly 50 vendors and agencies will attend tomorrow, including local first responders.

Along with the free admission, there will be free food and drinks, giveaways, and first responder demonstrations.

Events like National Night Out also allow residents to meet and connect with their local first responders.

“Our public service agents are here to serve and protect,” said Gulf Coast State College marketing director Brittany Weisensale. “We want to show them in a positive light and really reinforce that message that we’re here for you. We’re approachable. We’re happy to see you. We’re here to help. So really reinforcing that positivity that it means to be someone in a public servant role.”

For more information on Tuesday’s event, click here.