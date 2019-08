PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The 36th Annual National Night Out is coming up for the Panama City area on August 6, from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. at the Panama City Mall.

Local law enforcement will welcome members of the community to the mall’s parking lot for a night of educational and hands-on activities, with the goal of fostering better relationships within the community, officials said.

Food, face painting, balloons and other materials will be provided free of charge, as long as supplies last.