National Night Out aims to promote police-community partnerships

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Tuesday was the 36th annual National Night Out and the community celebrated right here in Bay County.

The Panama City Police Department and Naval Support Activity Panama City hosted National Night Out at the Panama City Mall.

Community members enjoyed food, games and a chance to step in the shoes of local law enforcement.

National Night Out is a community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships.

This is the 11th year that the Panama City Police Department and Naval Support Activity Panama City have hosted this event together.

