CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – Clinton police arrested a woman after a two-month-old infant was found deceased at a hotel.

On Tuesday, June 21, police were called out to the Econo Lodge where the infant was found.

Investigators said Darla Luke was charged with felony child neglect. The other children in her custody were placed with their grandmother.

The case is still under investigation.

Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart said the infant possibly died as a result of asphyxiation due to a co-sleeping situation. An autopsy will be performed by the State Medical Examiner’s Office to determine the cause of death.

Clinton police said Luke was previously charged with misdemeanor child neglect on June 7, 2022. At some point between June 7 and June 21, investigators said Child Protection Services returned the children to her custody.