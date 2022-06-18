(WXIN) — There are dream homes, and then there are in your dreams homes.

We’re talking about houses with underground tunnels, indoor and outdoor pools, and more bathrooms than the average number of rooms in a typical home.

Point2 has compiled a list of the most expensive homes in each U.S. state and Washington D.C.

“With lustrous listings raging from an Atlantic boardwalk mansion in New York to a North Dakota residence smack in the middle of a wildlife tract, they all have one thing in common: They’re astonishing homes with equally astonishing price tags,” reported the real estate market news outlet.

It’s no surprise that the most expensive home on the list is in California. A 25,025-square-foot home in Malibu is on the market for $225 million in the Golden State — about 60 times more expensive than the priciest Nebraska home, which is last on the list.

The California home features 16 bedrooms, 22 bathrooms, a gym, a beach cottage, guest houses, an office, an underground tunnel, and a movie theater, among other amenities.

The Nebraska home has an asking price of $3.75 million and features four bedrooms, six bathrooms, water views, a lake room featuring a fireplace, a hot tub and more.

The list features everything from a $4.99 million modern ranch in North Dakota to a nearly 100-year-old estate in Miami Beach, Florida, on the market for $170 million.

There’s even at least one celebrity crib on the list.

The priciest home in Indiana is racing icon Tony Stewart’s $30M lodge that features a 9-acre stocked lake.

Here’s the full list:

  1. California – $225,000,000
  2. New York – $175,000,000
  3. Florida – $170,000,000
  4. Nevada – $100,000,000
  5. Washington – $85,000,000
  6. Oregon – $65,000,000
  7. Connecticut – $60,000,000
  8. Texas – $60,000,000
  9. Hawaii- $59,500,000
  10. Colorado – $55,00,000
  11. Tennessee – $50,00,000
  12. Utah – $48,000,000
  13. Illinois – $45,000,000
  14. Montana – $40,000,000
  15. Massachusetts – $39,000,000
  16. Virginia – $39,000,000
  17. Indiana – $30,000,000
  18. Arizona – $28,000,000
  19. New Mexico – $27,500,000
  20. Pennsylvania – $27,000,000
  21. Kentucky – $25,000,000
  22. New Jersey – $25,000,000
  23. Maryland – $24,900,000
  24. District of Columbia – $20,000,000
  25. South Carolina – $20,000,000
  26. Idaho – $19,750,000
  27. New Hampshire – $19,500,000
  28. West Virginia – $19,500,000
  29. Wyoming – $19,500,000
  30. Rhode Island – $18,500,000
  31. Georgia – $17,800,000
  32. Vermont – $16,000,000
  33. Oklahoma – $15,000,000
  34. Louisiana – $14,000,000
  35. North Carolina – $13,900,000
  36. Alabama – $12,300,031
  37. Mississippi – $12,250,000
  38. Minnesota – $12,000,000
  39. Iowa – $11,900,000
  40. Wisconsin – $11,900,000
  41. Michigan – $11,500,000
  42. Maine – $10,500,000
  43. Missouri – $9,999,999
  44. Alaska – $9,000,000
  45. Arkansas – $7,000,000
  46. Ohio – $6,950,000
  47. South Dakota – $6,900,000
  48. Kansas- $6,700,000
  49. North Dakota – $4,999,900
  50. Delaware – $4,850,000
  51. Nebraska – $3,750,000

The prices are for home listings active as of Thursday. To see photos of the homes, see the actual list.