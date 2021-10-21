What Americans fear most, according to their Google searches

(NEXSTAR) — From clowns to public speaking, people have a wide range of phobias that keep them up at night. Just in time for Halloween, Your Local Security compiled a list of the top phobias in the United States based on Google searches.

This year’s top phobia was a fear of failure, followed by a fear of blood, water and intimacy. Spiders and the outside tied to round out the top five phobias in the United States.

Only Montana residents searched for “fear of humans” the most this year despite it being the top fear in 2020. Utah was the only state to rank for fear of needles.

Regardless of being in the middle of a global pandemic, Maine was the only state to have “fear of germs or viruses” as a top searched phobia. Last year, it was the top fear in both Florida and Nevada.

Americans appear to be a little less scared of flying with the phobia dropping from the top fear in seven states last year to only two states this year.

Six of the seven states whose residents searched “fear of water” the most border a body of water.

Read on to see the top fear in your state: