JOHNSTOWN, N.Y. (WTEN) – A deer crashed through a window at Wells Nursing Home in Johnstown, New York, on Monday. The deer spent about 10 minutes inside and then crashed through another window on its way out, according to administrator Neal Van Slyke.

Video shows the deer inside the nursing home’s physical therapy room. It then broke back out through a different window.

The video was taken by worker Bill Betts, who filmed safely from another room. You can hear Betts narrating the situation and even yelling out to a coworker who did not know what was happening on the other side of the door.

Van Slyke said the deer took off into the woods with no signs of injury as police were arriving. Two days later, he said, the windows are boarded up, and it’s business as usual. The windows are expected to be fixed within the next several days. All other equipment in the building is fine, said Van Slyke.