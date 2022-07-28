RIVERSIDE, California (KTLA) — A man suspected of carjacking an Amazon delivery van after breaking into two homes in Riverside, California, is in custody following a wild pursuit earlier this week.

Authorities were alerted to the events around 5:15 p.m. Monday when they received calls about two home-invasion robberies occurring at a mobile home park, the Riverside Police Department stated in a news release.

Responding officers were told the suspect had just carjacked the Amazon van and fled the scene before they arrived. Police were able to locate the stolen delivery van after tracking it by GPS.

The driver didn’t stop and led police on a pursuit through city streets and toward the 60 Freeway, according to the news release.

The driver entered the freeway shortly after striking a vehicle near an intersection, video posted on the Police Department’s Facebook page showed.

The driver then collided with three other vehicles during a pursuit that lasted several minutes on the freeway.

The van eventually became disabled, prompting the suspect to run on foot across the westbound lanes of the freeway. He was caught after failing to climb over a tall barrier wall.

The suspect was identified as 32-year-old Quintin Jamall Larks, of Las Vegas.

Larks has been booked on suspicion of attempted murder, home invasion robbery, carjacking, assault with a deadly weapon, reckless evading of police, and suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs causing injury, according to the Police Department.

He is being held on $1 million bail.