MOAB, Utah (KTVX) – A Utah teenager is dead after falling from a cliff in Moab, authorities have confirmed.

Moab Police were called shortly after 4 p.m. Friday for a hiker that had fallen off of the Moab Rim Trail near Kane Creek.

The 17-year-old girl was hiking with her friends when she fell off the trail. According to authorities, the teen’s friends said she got too close to the edge and appeared to die instantly.

Moab Police said the teenager, identified as Zoe McKinney by the Grand County School District, fell approximately 30 feet.

“Zoe was a remarkable student and we will honor her memory throughout the remainder of this senior year,” the school district said in a statement Saturday.