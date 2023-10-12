(KTLA) – With the holiday season quickly approaching, many people will be sending holiday gifts and packages all across the world.

To help customers plan their shipping timelines during the busy holiday season, the United States Postal Service has released its holiday shipping and mailing deadlines.

To allow ample time for packages to arrive at their destination by Dec. 25, USPS advises shoppers to adhere to the shipping deadlines below:

USPS Ground Advantage — Dec. 16

First-Class Mail (including greeting cards) — Dec. 16

Priority Mail — Dec. 18

Priority Mail Express — Dec. 20

USPS Ground Advantage is a new shipping option that provides a simple, reliable and affordable way to ship packages in 2-5 business days based on distance.

USPS also announced that there will be no holiday peak or demand surcharges this year to allow customers to accurately budget for shipping costs.

Shipping deadlines for international mail vary depending on the destination. Check out International Mail and Shipping Services for details.

Last week, the USPS said it is considering raising stamp prices in 2024 for the second consecutive year, citing inflation pressure, The Hill reported.

If approved, the changes would take effect Jan. 21, 2024. New rates would include a 2-cent increase for the First-Class Mail Forever stamp, among other proposed changes.