Trayford Pellerin shooting protests continue in Lafayette; organizers want officers involved in shooting arrested and charged

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) After a week of protests sparked by the shooting death of Trayford Pellerin, Lafayette-area protest organizers say they want to see the officers involved in his shooting death arrested and charged with his murder.

“Release the names and tapes of the murderers of Trayford Pellerin,” organizer Jamal Taylor said.

Protestors gathered Saturday and marched in the streets of downtown Lafayette to Martin Hall on the campus of UL Lafayette.

During a speech, one organizer also demanded that Lafayette Police increase and revise the firearm training and other violent tactics designed to be used against citizens.

Protestors said they plan to continue their march later Saturday around downtown Lafayette, making stops at the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center and City Hall.

