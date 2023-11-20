KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — A Chipotle in Kansas City has changed its name, at least for now, in response to a viral tweet from Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

Within the past week, some of the star player’s old tweets from as far back as 2009 have resurfaced on social media.

Here are just a few posts that fans have liked thousands of times on X, formerly Twitter:

“I just gave a squirle a peice of bread and it straight smashed all of it!!!! I had no idea they ate bread like that!! Haha #crazy,” Kelce said in 2011.

“I HOP!!!!!! I love commin here for breakfast! Ummm I think ill have the T-bone steak n Eggs please! Haha with some white toast on the side!” Kelce tweeted in 2010.

“Went from class to therapy, now I need some #chipolte and then I’m off to check out my new apt!!” Kelce tweeted in 2011.

That last tweet caught Chipotle’s attention. The company responded to the post on Nov. 15, saying, “it’s me, hi,” in a nod to Taylor Swift’s popular “Anti-Hero” lyrics.

Five days later, Chipotle announced it had renamed one of its Kansas City restaurants to “Chipolte” ahead of Monday night’s football game between the Chiefs and Eagles.

The company switched the letters on the sign at its 4151 Sterling Avenue location, just minutes away from Arrowhead Stadium. Chipotle also posted a photo of the sign on X.

Chipotle spokesperson Annie Gradinger reportedly told the Kansas City Star that the sign would be up for a limited time but did not specify when the restaurant would take it down.