(KTLA) – It’s not exactly breaking news that life has gotten more expensive recently. Across the nation, the cost of home prices, rent, gasoline, utilities, and, well, most things has gone up.

Now, a new survey outlines how much someone needs to earn as a “living wage” to live comfortably in all 50 U.S. states.

The personal finance website GoBankingRates.com looked at data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics and research by the state of Missouri to determine how much single people, not couples or families, pay in necessities each year. Then, those amounts were doubled to factor in discretionary spending and savings.

States that require the highest living wage for individuals are Hawaii ($112,411) followed by Massachusetts ($87,909) and then California ($80,013).

“That’s not surprising when you realize that median home values are also highest in Hawaii, California and Massachusetts,” the study’s authors noted.

According to the California Association of Realtors, the median price of a single-family home in California was $832,340 in August. Condominiums and townhomes average $645,000. Median rent is $2,912 per month.

Hawaii has a median home price of $713,000 and Massachusetts is $640,000.

If you want to live cheaply, head to Mississippi ($45,906), Oklahoma ($46,024) and Alabama ($46,577).

RANKSTATEINCOME REQUIRED
1Mississippi$45,906
2Oklahoma$46,024
3Alabama$46,577
4Arkansas$47,111
5Kentucky$47,318
6Kansas$47,379
7West Virginia$47,732
8Missouri$47,771
9Iowa$48,518
12Tennessee$48,774
11Nebraska$49,009
10Georgia$49,051
13Illinois$49,372
14Wyoming$49,666
15Indiana$49,855
17Michigan$50,049
16Louisiana$50,087
18Ohio$50,157
19Texas$50,497
20New Mexico$51,214
21Minnesota$51,668
22South Dakota$52,095
23South Carolina$52,222
24North Dakota$52,807
25Wisconsin$53,122
26North Carolina$53,531
27Pennsylvania$53,838
28Utah$55,293
29Delaware$56,571
31Montana$57,056
30Florida$57,064
32Virginia$57,293
34Nevada$58,580
33Idaho$58,634
35Colorado$59,218
36Rhode Island$59,936
37Arizona$60,026
38Maine$60,862
39New Hampshire$62,935
40Connecticut$63,078
41New Jersey$64,463
42Washington$65,640
43Oregon$65,763
44Vermont$65,923
45Maryland$67,915
46Alaska$71,570
47New York$73,226
48California$80,013
49Massachusetts$87,909
50Hawaii$112,411
gobankingrates.com

As summer comes to a close and high prices and interest rates weigh on people’s willingness to spend, Americans are feeling less confident financially. The Conference Board, a business research group, said its consumer confidence index tumbled to 106.1 in August from a revised 114 in July.

Analysts were expecting a reading of 116.

The index measures both Americans’ assessment of current economic conditions and their outlook for the next six months. Both measures saw significant declines in August.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.