Tennessee man gets electric chair for killing fellow inmate

FILE – This photo provided by Tennessee Department of Correction shows death row inmate Nicholas Sutton. According to the Tennessee Department of Correction, Sutton is scheduled to be executed Thursday, Feb. 20 for killing a fellow inmate. (Tennessee Department of Correction via AP, File)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A convicted murderer was put to death in Tennessee’s electric chair Thursday, becoming the state’s fifth prisoner over 16 months to choose electrocution over the state’s preferred method of lethal injection.

Nicholas Sutton, 58, was pronounced dead at 7:26 p.m. at the Riverbend Maximum Security Institution in Nashville, the Tennessee Department of Correction said.

Sutton gave a statement after he was strapped into the chair, thanking his wife, family and friends for supporting him and saying Jesus Christ “fixed me.”

“I’m just grateful to be a servant of God, and I’m looking forward to being in his presence,” Sutton said as witnesses looked on.

Sutton was sentenced to death in 1986 for killing fellow inmate Carl Estep in a conflict over a drug deal while both were incarcerated in an East Tennessee prison, where Sutton had been serving time for the killings of his grandmother and two others when he was 18 years old.

“I don’t know that I will ever have complete closure, but like a friend of mine said, at least that chapter will be over,” said Amy Large Cook, the sister of one of the other two victims, reading from a statement at a news conference following the execution.

Sutton’s supporters, including several family members of his victims and prison workers, had recently asked Gov. Bill Lee to commute the sentence, saying Sutton had rehabilitated himself in prison and was not the same man who first entered prison 40 years ago.

But Lee said Wednesday that he would not intervene in the execution. And two last-ditch appeals to the U.S. Supreme Court were denied Thursday evening. The justices, in an emailed statement, gave no explanation for their decision.

Sutton had not indicated why he chose electrocution — an option for inmates whose crimes were committed before the state adopted lethal injection as its preferred execution method — but other inmates have said they thought the electric chair would be quicker and less painful.

Expert witnesses testifying in 2018 on behalf of Tennessee inmates challenging the state’s three-drug lethal injection protocol said the mix of drugs would cause sensations of drowning, suffocation and chemical burning while rendering them unable to move or call out.

Inmates’ attorneys have argued without successthat both lethal injection and electrocution violate the Constitution’s ban on cruel and unusual punishment.

The electric chair fell out of favor in the 1990s following several gruesomely botched executions, including a Florida execution where smoke and flames shot from the head of the condemned inmate. Only one other state, Virginia, has used electrocution in recent years, and it has not done so since 2013.