Taco Bell to sell chicken wings for 1 week only in January

(NEXSTAR) – “Mexican Queso seasoning” is truly the wind beneath Taco Bell’s new wings.

Taco Bell has announced that participating restaurants across the nation will soon be dusting an entirely new foodstuff in Mexican-inspired spices — specifically, chicken wings — for a single week in January.

“Taco Bell is no stranger to taking a familiar favorite and putting a unique spin on it (Nacho Fries, anyone?!) and Wings are the latest creation from the test kitchen masterminds,” reads a statement released by Taco Bell.

According to an official description, Taco Bell’s new Crispy Chicken Wings will be coated in “flavorful Mexican Queso seasoning” and paired with a side of spicy ranch dipping sauce. Each order also comes in a five-piece “on-the-go” box for $5.99, though prices may vary.

Taco Bell’s latest offering will be available beginning on Thursday, Jan. 6 at participating locations. Customers will be able to order the wings each day after 2 p.m. through the end of the week.

Fans of Taco Bell, meanwhile, may recall that the company first tested its Crispy Chicken Wings in August of 2020, at a single restaurant in Fullerton, California. At the time, a five-piece order was selling for $4.99, a number of YouTube food bloggers had noted.

It’s unclear if Taco Bell has any intention of adding the wings to its permanent menu.

In addition to its new wings, Taco Bell is also planning to drop several new menu items in the coming days, including a Chipotle Cheddar Chalupa, a Beefy Melt Burrito, a Fiesta Veggie Burrito and an Island Berry Freeze — but sadly, still no Mexican Pizza. The aforementioned items will begin to appear at participating locations as of Dec. 23, while supplies last.

