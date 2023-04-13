(NEXSTAR) – Taco Bell is holding up its end of the deal after promising to bring back a discontinued item of its fans’ choosing.
In March, Taco Bell announced plans to resurrect one of two items from its not-too-distant menu: the Beefy Crunch Burrito, made with seasoned beef, sour cream, rice and Fritos Flamin’ Hot corn chips; or the Cool Ranch Doritos Locos Taco, which comes in a taco shell seasoned with Doritos Cool Ranch flavoring.
After nearly a million votes, Taco Bell announced Thursday that the Beefy Crunch Burrito came out on top, with 59.9% of the vote.
“It’s a great day for our movement as devoted Beefy Crunch Burrito fans everywhere have made their voices heard,” Richard Axton, the founder of a so-called “Beefy Crunch Movement” on social media, said in a press release issued by Taco Bell.
The item, which was previously a fixture of the Taco Bell menu from 2010 to 2018, will be available for a limited time starting sometime in early August, according to Taco Bell.
Taco Bell last ran a similar promotion between September and October 2022, asking fans to vote on resurrecting either the Enchirito, a smothered burrito item, or the Double Decker Taco. The Enchirito won out, securing 62% of the votes (around 765,000 votes in total) as well as a spot on the Taco Bell menu in November of that year.
Taco Bell did not say whether there were plans to offer the Cool Ranch Doritos Locos Taco (2013-2019 during a separate promotion, nor whether the chain had plans to bring back any other discontinued Taco Bell items.