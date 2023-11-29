(WHTM) — Music streaming services Spotify and Apple Music are once again participating in a year-end tradition: showing users which trendy or embarrassing songs and artists they couldn’t stop listening to in 2023.

Spotify Wrapped and Apple Replay both became available to users this week. The end-of-year lists show various listening stats, such as a user’s top artists, songs, and podcasts as well as how many minutes of music they listen to and more.

On both apps, the data is shown in a fun highlight reel that users can share on social media.

The popular Spotify Wrapped feature for 2023 was released on Wednesday, Nov. 29. (Photo: Spotify)

How do you find your Spotify Wrapped and Apple Replay?

For Spotify, you’ll first want to make sure your app is up to date. When you open up the app, you should see a big animated banner saying “Your 2023 Wrapped is here.”

If that’s not working, you can also check your Spotify Wrapped on a web browser. Just go to Spotify.com/Wrapped.

If you are a user of Apple Music, you can also see your 2023 highlights in a web browser by going to music.apple.com/replay. Once you sign in, you’ll be able to see your top streams of the year in a slideshow.

Top trends

If your top artist was Taylor Swift this year, you are far from alone. According both to Spotify and Apple Music, Taylor Swift took the top artist spots on both platforms.

According to Spotify Wrapped, Swift was 2023’s most-streamed artist globally, raking in more than 26.1 billion streams since January 1. That means the pop powerhouse has dethroned Puerto Rican reggaetón star Bad Bunny, who held the coveted title for three years in a row beginning in 2020.

He’s in the number two slot in 2023, followed by The Weeknd in third, Drake in fourth, and regional Mexican musician Peso Pluma in fifth.

Miley Cyrus’ empowerment anthem “Flowers” is Spotify’s most-streamed song of the year with 1.6 million streams globally.

“Kill Bill” by SZA is the second most-streamed song of the year, while Harry Styles’ “As It Was,” BTS member Jung Kook featuring Latto’s “Seven,” and Eslabon Armado and Peso Pluma’s “Ella Baila Sola” came in third, fourth and fifth, respectively.

In the U.S., Swift’s dominance continued — she was the most streamed artist on the platform, followed by Drake and country star Morgan Wallen. Wallen’s “Last Night” was the most streamed song, and his full-length “One Thing at a Time” was the most streamed-album.

On Tuesday, Apple Music announced Wallen’s “Last Night” topped its global song chart in 2023. It has been a banner year for the song, which also stayed atop the Billboard Hot 100 for 16 weeks, tying Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee feat. Justin Bieber’s “Despacito” for the title of second-longest reign in the Hot 100’s 65-year history.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.