TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A soldier from New Port Richey died in a February training exercise at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, according to a Friday announcement.

A release from the XVIII Airborne Corps stated that Sgt. Joseph Zygarowski was killed while working as a mechanic for the 10th Transportation Battalion, 7th Transportation Brigade.

The incident was said to have happened on Feb. 19, 2023, but the official release came out Friday.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of Sgt. Joseph Zygarowski,” said Col. Samuel Miller, commander of the 7th Transportation Brigade (Expeditionary). “He was an exceptional Soldier as part of our Resolute Family. Our thoughts and prayers are with his loved ones during this tragic time.”

Major Matt Visser, deputy director of public affairs, told 8 On Your Side that Zygarowski was originally from New Port Richey.

According to officials, he enlisted in the U.S. Army in 2018, beginning his entry training at Fort Jackson in South Carolina. He then did more training at Fort Lee Virginia before being assigned to the 7th Transportation Brigade.

The release stated that Zygarowski was awarded several accolades including the Army Commendation Medal, Army Achievement Medal with an oak leaf cluster, the National Defense Service Medal, the Global War on Terror Ribbon, and the Army Service Ribbon.

“Sgt. Zygarowski was a model soldier, non-commissioned officer, and leader. His presence and expertise will be deeply missed by everyone in the team,” said Capt. Jonah Crews, commander of 149th Seaport Operations Company.

Officials said Zygarowski will be posthumously awarded the Meritorious Service Medal.