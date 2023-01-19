SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Shannon Collier Gwin, the art gallery owner who was filmed hosing down a homeless woman last week, was arrested on Wednesday, the San Francisco Police Department said.

San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins announced that Gwin is facing a misdemeanor battery charge for the alleged “intentional and unlawful spraying of water on or around a woman experiencing homelessness.”

Gwin was arrested Wednesday afternoon, on the 700 block of Montgomery Street, which is where his shop is located.

“The alleged battery of an unhoused member of our community is completely unacceptable,” said Jenkins. “Mr. Gwin will face appropriate consequences for his actions.”

Gwin’s actions made headlines earlier this month, after a video of him spraying water on the woman circulated on the internet.

Community members took to social media to share their distaste for what happened in the video, but the debate didn’t stay online. By Tuesday, the front glass door at the Foster Gwin gallery had been shattered.

District Attorney Jenkins, too, made mention of the vandalism to Gwin’s gallery, calling it “unacceptable.”

“Likewise, the vandalism at Foster Gwin gallery is also completely unacceptable and must stop — two wrongs do not make a right,” Jenkins said, after promising Gwin would face charges.

Gwin’s actions and the video had an impact on other local business owners as well. Barbarossa Lounge, which can be seen in the background of the video, has faced negative Google reviews and misdirected hate. The owners of the lounge clarified in a statement that they do not condone Gwin’s behavior.

“Barbarossa is in no way connected to the inhumane actions portrayed on the video,” the statement reads.

Days later, another San Francisco art gallery was attacked, seemingly by mistake — the owners believe the assailants were targeting Gwin.

“While we understand that there has been some confusion and misdirected anger towards us amongst the outrage, we want to clarify that we are not affiliated with Foster Gwin Gallery or its owner Collier Gwin,” the owners told Nexstar’s KRON.

In his first interview after the incident, with the San Francisco Chronicle, Gwin defended his actions.

“She starts screaming belligerent things, spitting, yelling at me,” he said. “At that point she was so out of control … I spray her with with the hose and say, ‘Move, move. I will help you.'”

If convicted, Gwin could face a $2,000 fine and up to six months in jail if convicted.

The San Francisco Police Department’s investigation into the incident remains ongoing, police said.