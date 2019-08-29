Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand drops out of 2020 presidential race

FILE – In this Aug. 20, 2019, file photo, Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., speaks to a reporter after a mental health roundtable discussion in Manchester, N.H. Gillibrand says she’s dropping out of 2020 presidential race amid low polling, fundraising struggles. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)

The field of Democrats looking to replace President Trump has slimmed down.

Senator Kirsten Gillibrand announced on Twitter Wednesday that she is dropping out of the 2020 race for the White House.

In her tweet, Gillibrand praised her team but said quote, “I think it’s important to know how you can best serve.”

Today, I am ending my campaign for president.



I am so proud of this team and all we've accomplished. But I think it’s important to know how you can best serve.



To our supporters: Thank you, from the bottom of my heart. Now, let's go beat Donald Trump and win back the Senate. pic.twitter.com/xM5NGfgFGT — Kirsten Gillibrand (@SenGillibrand) August 28, 2019

The New York Democrat failed to qualify for the third primary debate taking place next month.

She did not meet the donor and polling thresholds outlined by the Democratic National Committee.