Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand drops out of 2020 presidential race

The field of Democrats looking to replace President Trump has slimmed down.
Senator Kirsten Gillibrand announced on Twitter Wednesday that she is dropping out of the 2020 race for the White House.
In her tweet, Gillibrand praised her team but said quote, “I think it’s important to know how you can best serve.”
The New York Democrat failed to qualify for the third primary debate taking place next month.
She did not meet the donor and polling thresholds outlined by the Democratic National Committee.