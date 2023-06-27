(KTLA) — Ryan Seacrest has been appointed as the next host of “Wheel of Fortune.”

The “American Idol” host made the news official in a lengthy statement on Twitter on Tuesday morning.

“I am truly humbled to be stepping into the footsteps of the legendary Pat Sajak. I can say, along with the rest of America, that it’s been a privilege and pure joy to watch Pat and Vanna on our television screens for an unprecedented 40 years, making us smile every night and feel right at home with them,” Seacrest said.

This comes two weeks after Pat Sajak revealed he’ll be ending his four-decade run on the gameshow in 2024.

“Pat, I love the way you’ve always celebrated the contestants and made viewers at home feel at ease. I look forward to learning everything I can from you during this transition,” he continued as he paid homage to Sajak.

Seacrest also noted the irony that he will be taking the helm of the big wheel.

“Many people probably don’t know this but one of my first jobs was hosting a little game show called ‘Click’ for Merv Griffin 25 years ago,” he revealed. “So, this is truly a full circle moment for me and I’m grateful to Sony for the opportunity.”

While Sajak may be saying goodbye, his trusty sidekick, Vanna White, is under contract for another year. She is reportedly in talks to continue on. Regardless of what happens, Seacrest is excited to be working alongside her.

“I can’t wait to continue the tradition of spinning the wheel and working alongside the great Vanna White,” he said.

Moments before the announcement, The New York Times revealed that he would be the host according to “two people familiar with the plan.”

The publication said that executives with Sony wanted to make a “swift decision” to avoid the “succession fiasco” that “Jeopardy!” experienced.