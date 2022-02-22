(The Hill) – Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) has crafted an 11-point plan laying out what the agenda should be for Republicans and conservatives if they retake control of Congress this year and the White House in 2024.

Scott, the chair of the National Republican Senatorial Committee, released what he called a plan to “rescue America,” which includes a promise to finish a wall along the Southwest border with Mexico and name is after former President Trump.

“Nations have borders. We should give that a try. President Trump’s plan to build a wall was right. We welcome those who want to join us in building the American dream, immigrants who want to be Americans, not change America,” a slide deck featuring the plan reads. “We are a stronger nation because we are a nation of immigrants; but immigration without assimilation makes us weaker. Politicians from both parties talk big about border security and do nothing. We are done with that.”

The plan also calls on Republican leaders to “strip all federal funding from ‘sanctuary cities’ and prosecute any elected officials who flout our immigration laws.”

Scott has been working with other party leaders to craft the Republican message ahead of this year’s mid-term elections and has met with Trump at least once since the former president left office.

Trump’s endorsements of Republican primary candidates in races in several states is widely seen as pivotal as he ponders his own political future.

“I want to be an additive, I want us all to row the boats in the same direction,” Scott said of Trump during an interview last March. “My goal is to tell the [former] president what I’m doing. I’ve talked to him, and he tells me he wants to be helpful to me. He’s committed to Republicans taking back a majority in the U.S. Senate.”

Scott’s plan was widely praised by Republican allies and mocked by Democrats on Twitter.

“Raise taxes on half of Americans, including seniors and working families,” White House Rapid Response Director Mike Gwin said in a tweet. “Literally nothing on how to lower prices for working families.”

“Joe Biden and Democrats have made life more expensive and less safe for families across America,” said Republican National Committee Chairman Ronna McDaniel in a statement. “Republicans like Senator Rick Scott have real solutions to put us back on track. From lowering costs and creating jobs, to supporting police and securing the border, Republicans are offering a clear plan to protect and reinvigorate the America we know and love.”