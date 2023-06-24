CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) – Police in Rhode Island have arrested a man accused of peering into a woman’s bathroom using a drone.

Officers with the Cranston Police Department responded to the woman’s home Wednesday night, where she told officers she was preparing to take a shower when she heard a “buzzing noise” coming from outside, the department wrote in a news release.

Initially believing the noise to be coming from her pool, police said the woman went out into her backyard to investigate. Once outside, she saw the drone hovering next to her bathroom window.

The drone quickly moved away when the woman approached, the woman told officers. It hit a branch and fell to the ground.

“She quickly grabbed the drone before it took off and submerged it in her pool to disable it and called police to report the drone looking in her bathroom window,” the press release stated.

The operator of the drone was eventually determined to be Christopher Jones, a man identified by Cranston police as a convicted sex offender.

Jones admitted to flying the drone and was taken into custody on Friday, police said. He has been charged with one count of video voyeurism.