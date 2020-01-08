President Trump to address the nation Wednesday morning

President Donald Trump delivers remarks on Iran, at his Mar-a-Lago property, Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, in Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/ Evan Vucci)

(WMBB) — President Trump says “all is well” following a military attack on US Military bases in Iraq Tuesday night. The President will address the nation tomorrow morning, responding to the bombing.

