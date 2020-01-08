President Trump to address the nation Wednesday morning

WMBB - mypanhandle.com
by: Amy Hoyt
President Donald Trump delivers remarks on Iran, at his Mar-a-Lago property, Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, in Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/ Evan Vucci)
All is well! Missiles launched from Iran at two military bases located in Iraq. Assessment of casualties & damages taking place now. So far, so good! We have the most powerful and well equipped military anywhere in the world, by far! I will be making a statement tomorrow morning.— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 8, 2020
(WMBB) — President Trump says “all is well” following a military attack on US Military bases in Iraq Tuesday night. The President will address the nation tomorrow morning, responding to the bombing.