SAN DIEGO (KSWB) — Mikey Williams, a high school basketball star with a massive social media following, was arrested Thursday in San Diego, the county sheriff’s department confirmed.

Jail records show 18-year-old Michael Anthony Williams, born June 26, 2004, was taken into custody in the Jamul area of San Diego County around 3:30 p.m.

The San Diego County Sheriff’s Office said Williams was arrested in connection with an altercation that occurred on Mar. 27, 2023 just before midnight. The incident, which SDSO said was reported the next day, started as a verbal argument about guests being asked to leave from a Jamul house.

Five people, including three minors, got into a car and were driving away when shots were allegedly fired at the vehicle. The car was hit, the SDSO said, but nobody inside was hurt.

Williams was arrested on suspicion of five counts of assault with a deadly weapon, while deputies served a search warrant to the house. Officials confirmed to Nexstar’s KSWB that Williams had one firearm in his possession at the time of his arrest.

Williams was booked into the San Diego Central Jail with a bail set at $50,000. He has since posted bond and is no longer in police custody.

The SDSO said he is expected to appear in an El Cajon court room on Thursday, Apr. 20 at 8 a.m.

Williams, who played basketball for San Ysidro High School, has amassed millions of followers online and had committed to play for the University of Memphis basketball team next season. In a statement, representatives from the university’s athletics department said they are “aware of the situation and are gathering more information.”

As of Friday morning, Williams had deactivated his Instagram account, which had nearly 4 million followers.

Mikey Williams is seen during a game at the Hoophall Classic on Jan. 14, 2023, in Springfield, Massachusetts. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)

The circumstances that led to Williams’ arrest are not yet known. Authorities did not immediately confirm the status of any possible victims related to the arrest.

Williams, who reportedly signed an endorsement deal with Puma in 2021, is currently ranked by ESPN as the 34th best high school basketball prospect in the country for the Class of 2023.

KSWB has reached out to the Sweetwater Union High School District, San Ysidro High School and the University of Memphis for a statement regarding the arrest.

This is a developing story.