(NEXSTAR) – After technical issues delayed Monday’s drawing, we finally have the winning numbers for the $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot, which grew from $1.9 billion.

If your ticket matches the winning numbers below, you have landed the largest lottery jackpot in U.S. history.

Here are the winning numbers for Monday’s drawing (which weren’t announced until Tuesday morning): 10, 33, 41, 47, 56, and Powerball number 10. The Power Play multiplier is 2X.

The drawing was delayed Monday night over a “participating lottery needing extra time to complete the required security protocols.”

This Powerball jackpot is historic in a number of ways. It’s the largest ever for Powerball, the largest in U.S. lottery history, and the second lottery prize to surpass $1 billion this year.

In July, the Mega Millions jackpot reached a historic $1.34 billion. It went unclaimed until September when two Illinois winners came forward to collect it. That jackpot now ranks as the fourth-largest in U.S. history, according to the Associated Press.

A Powerball jackpot winner can receive their prize as an annuity with 30 graduated payments over 29 years or as a lump sum. A revision of the $929.1 million cash option was not immediately available. You may want to think twice before collecting the cash option though.

If your ticket and every other ticket sold since Saturday’s drawing don’t match all six of the numbers above, the Powerball jackpot will grow even further past the $2 billion for the next drawing on Wednesday.

Powerball is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. ET.