US Marshals deputy shot, suspect killed in Baltimore

A Baltimore Police forensics team enters the house in West Baltimore where a U.S. Marshall was shot while while serving an arrest warrant on Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021. Baltimore police spokeswoman Lindsey Eldridge said in an email that the suspect was shot by return fire and died after Thursday morning’s shooting. (Jerry Jackson/The Baltimore Sun via AP)

BALTIMORE (AP) — A U.S. Marshals Service deputy was shot and wounded and a suspect was killed Thursday morning during an exchange of gunfire while law enforcement officers served an arrest warrant in Baltimore, authorities said.

The suspect was shot by return fire and died after the shooting, which occurred about 6:15 a.m., Baltimore police spokeswoman Lindsey Eldridge said in an email.

The Marshals Service tweeted that the deputy was taken to a Baltimore hospital with serious injuries and was recovering from surgery.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the deputy and his family during this tragic time,” the agency said.

The shooting occurred while members of the U.S. Marshals Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force were serving an arrest warrant on a suspect wanted for armed robbery and attempted murder, the Marshals Service said.

“During the arrest warrant service, deputies received gunfire from the fugitive. Deputies returned gunfire. During the exchange, the fugitive was struck as well as the deputy U.S. Marshal,” task force commander Don Snider said.

No other details were immediately available.

“We are gathering more details and will have further updates later,” the agency tweeted.

Thursday’s shooting was the second time in a week that a federal agent was shot while serving a warrant.

Earlier this week, two FBI agents were killed, and three other agents wounded when a suspect opened fire as the agents were attempting to serve a search warrant at a home in Sunrise, Florida. The incident was one of the bloodiest days in FBI history.

Warrants are inherently dangerous, with agents often approaching and entering properties where they don’t know the layout in order to conduct a search or arrest a wanted suspect. Since 2009, around 75 law enforcement officers have been killed nationwide while attempting to serve warrants.

And Breonna Taylor, among many others, have been killed by law enforcement when the effort to serve a warrant goes awry.

In recent years, some tactical experts have advised police departments to consider not trying to make fugitive arrests at the suspect’s home, where they could store weapons and instead try other methods like waiting for a suspect to leave a location and arrest them outside or during a traffic stop. But those situations carry risks too and could potentially put bystanders at risk.