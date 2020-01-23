Wild shootout in downtown Seattle leaves 1 dead, 7 injured

Officers attend to one of several shooting victims, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, in Seattle, after a gunman opened fire in the heavily trafficked downtown area. (David Silver via AP)

SEATTLE (AP) — Three people including a 9-year-old boy remained hospitalized Thursday morning after police say several people in a dispute opened fire, killing a woman, in the busiest part of downtown Seattle a t the height of the Wednesday evening commute.

It was the third downtown Seattle shooting in two days, and business groups implored the city to improve public safety.

Authorities began receiving calls of multiple gunshot victims at about 5 p.m., said Seattle Fire Chief Harold Scoggins.The person who died was a woman in her 40s, fire officials said. Seven people were treated for gunshot wounds, said Harborview Medical Center spokeswoman Susan Gregg.

Three were still hospitalizedThursday morning, according to a statement from Gregg.The condition of a 55-year-old woman was upgraded from critical condition toserious and a 32-year-old man and theboy were listed in satisfactory condition.

Video from the scene showedseveral people firingweapons after the dispute outside a McDonald’s. Police including homicide and gang units were investigating, she said. No arrests were immediately reported.

“This is not a random incident, there were multiple people involved,”‘ said Police Chief Carmen Best. “There was a dispute that happened in front of the McDonald’s, people pulled out guns, shots rang out, people ran in various directions.”

There were two other violent incidents in downtown earlier this week. Police found a man with a gunshot wound in a mall stairwell Tuesday, and he later died at a hospital. Police shot a person in another area of downtown earlier on Wednesday.

The Downtown Seattle Association, a business group, said in a statement the area where Wednesday’s shooting happened has been a high-crime spot for years.

“’We call on public officials to devote the resources necessary to improve safety in downtown,” the group said in a statement. “’We say enough is enough.”

Samantha Cook said she was refilling her transit card in a nearby station when she heard gunfire Wednesday.

“I was on the first set of escalators,” Cook told The Seattle Times. “There were a lot of gunshots that started going off — maybe 10 or 11. It was just rapid fire.”

Tyler Parsons told the Times he was was working nearby at a coffee shopwhen he saw people drop to the ground. Sometook cover behind the cashregister where he worked and Parsons took five or six customers to a storage area.

The shooting was “just kind of terrifying. Terrifying it’s so close,” Parsons said.

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee said in a statement that he was “horrified and dismayed to hear about the shooting.”