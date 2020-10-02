Photos show President Trump, first lady Melania and aide Hope Hicks over the last 5 days

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — In five days, President Donald Trump has traveled to four states, held several campaign events and participated in the first presidential debate against Democratic nominee Joe Biden.

On Thursday, Hope Hicks, one of President Trump’s closest aides, tested positive for COVID-19. Later on Thursday night, the president and first lady Melania Trump began quarantining and underwent testing. Early Friday morning, President Trump announced he and the first lady had tested positive for COVID-19.

Sunday

📍 Potomac Falls, Virginia: President Trump visits Trump National Golf Club.

📍 The White House: President Trump holds a news conference; President Trump and the first lady host reception in honor of Gold Star Families.

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference in the Briefing Room of the White House on September 27, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Joshua Roberts/Getty Images)

Monday

📍 The White House: President Trump gives an update on nation’s coronavirus testing strategy.

U.S. President Donald Trump delivers an update on the nations coronavirus testing strategy in the Rose Garden of the White House on September 28, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

Tuesday

📍 Cleveland, Ohio: President Trump, the first lady and Hicks take Air Force One to the Cleveland Clinic for the first presidential debate with Democratic nominee Joe Biden.

U.S. President Donald Trump gestures before boarding Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House on September 29, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

U.S. President Donald Trump (R) and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden participate in the first presidential debate at the Health Education Campus of Case Western Reserve University on September 29, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio. This is the first of three planned debates between the two candidates in the lead up to the election on November 3. (Photo by Olivier Douliery-Pool/Getty Images)

Wednesday

📍 Shorewood, Minnesota: President Trump attended a private campaign fundraiser outside the Twin Cities.

📍 Duluth, Minnesota: President Trump spoke at a campaign rally in Duluth, Minnesota.

Hicks traveled on both Marine One and Air Force One on Wednesday.

Hope Hicks, an advisor to U.S. President Donald Trump walks to Air Force One to depart Washington with the president and other staff on campaign travel to Minnesota from Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, U.S., September 30, 2020. (REUTERS/Leah Millis)

(L-R) Assistant to the President and Director of Oval Office Operations Nicholas Luna, Assistant to the President and Deputy Chief of Staff for Communications Dan Scavino, Senior Advisor to the President of the United States Jared Kushner, Senior Advisor to the President Stephen Miller, and counselor to President Hope Hicks walk to Marine One to depart from the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC on September 30, 2020. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to reporters on his way to Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House on September 30, 2020 in Washington, DC. President Trump is traveling to Minnesota for a fundraising event and a campaign rally. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

US President Donald Trump arrives at Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on September 30, 2020. – Trump will hold a campaign event in Duluth, Minnesota. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

US President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at Duluth International Airport in Duluth, Minnesota on September 30, 2020. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Thursday

📍 Bedminster, New Jersey: President Trump participates in a roundtable with supporters, delivers remarks at fundraiser at Trump National Golf Club.