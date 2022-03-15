TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The U.S. Senate unanimously approved a bill on Tuesday to make daylight saving time permanent in the United States, moving the legislation forward.

The Sunshine Protection Act — sponsored by Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla. — would allow Americans to stay in a full year of daylight saving time rather than having change their clocks in March and November.

Rubio called for the bill’s passage in a video message Monday, saying that it has taken too long to put the measure into action.

“Twenty states and a huge majority of Americans want to stay in daylight saving time all year round, and we now have bipartisan and bicameral support to do just that,” he said.

According to Rubio, daylight saving time was first enacted in 1916 to save fuel during World War I for a period of six months. Congress extended the period to eight months in 2005.

In 2018, Florida legislators passed a bill for the enactment of a full year of daylight saving time, but the bill required a change in federal law to take effect.

The bill would not change time zones, nor would it require states and territories that do not observe daylight saving time to spring forward.

This would include, American Samoa, most of Arizona, Guam, Hawaii, the Northern Mariana Islands, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands.

Rubio previously said enacting permanent daylight saving time could reduce crime, conserve energy use, and improve citizens’ health — among other benefits.

The Sunshine Protection act must now go before the U.S. House of Representatives for approval.