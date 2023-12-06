JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) — The FBI is investigating reports of a threat after a flight from Orlando made an emergency landing in Jacksonville on Tuesday, WESH reported.

The Federal Aviation Authority stated that around 6 p.m., Breeze Airways Flight 717 landed at the Jacksonville International Airport after a “passenger disturbance” was reported.

According to WESH, the flight was headed to Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport from the Orlando International Airport.

In a statement to WESH, Breeze Airways reported that there was an argument between two passengers that resulted in a “perceived security threat.”

“This evening, Breeze flight #717 from Orlando, FL to Providence, RI was diverted to Jacksonville, FL after an argument escalated between two guests onboard resulting in a perceived security threat. Local law enforcement met the plane and safely deplaned all guests and Breeze Team Members,” the airline said in a statement. “Safety is our top priority and we take threats of any kind very seriously. We are committed to assisting law enforcement with the investigation into this incident.”

After the flight landed, the FBI provided a statement to WESH, saying there was no indication of a “legitimate threat” at the time.

“FBI Jacksonville has responded and is working with partners to ensure the safety of all passengers. At this time there is no indication of any legitimate threat,” the FBI told WESH.

The airline told WESH that it provided “all impacted guests” with accommodations and that a flight to Providence was scheduled to leave Wednesday morning.