MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WXIN) — The Consumer Product Safety Commission is alerting people to a recall of outdoor freezers.

The CPSC said the recall involves U-Line Outdoor Series 24-inch Built-In Convertible Freezers. They were sold in retail stores nationwide from April 2017 through February 2020 for around $2,600.

The recall was initiated because they can overheat, posing a fire hazard. So far, the company is aware of three reported freezer fires. No injuries have been reported.

The recalled freezers have the following model numbers and serial number ranges printed on a plate in the top right interior of the unit:

Model number U-1224FZRSOD-00A. Serial number ranges between 1745627020001-1745627020009; 1746096040001-1746096040077; 1850469050001-1850469050003; and 1850469059001-1850469059003.

Recalled U-Line Outdoor Series 24-inch Built-In Outdoor Convertible Freezers Inside of Recalled U-Line Outdoor Series 24-inch Built-In Outdoor Convertible Freezers Credit: CPSC

Anyone with the recalled freezer should turn it off and unplug it before contacting U-Line to schedule a free pickup of the recalled freezer. The company is offering a free replacement option in the form of a freezer, refrigerator drawers or refrigerator.

People can contact U-Line toll-free at 833-614-7788 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. CT Monday through Friday.