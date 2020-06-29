NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo: MTV Video Music Awards will be held in Brooklyn this summer

BROOKLYN,N.Y. (WLNS) – Today, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards will be held in Brooklyn during a press briefing.
“The Video Music Awards are going to be held Sunday, August 30, at Barclays Center,” said Cuomo.
A slide during the briefing noted that “the event will follow all safety guidance, including limited or no audience.”
“The health of everyone involved remains our No. 1 priority,” said an MTV spokesperson in a statement to Billboard in May. “Additionally, we are working on several contingency plans to bring music’s biggest night to audiences everywhere.”
The governor also announced that New York City would be entering Phase III of reopening on July 6th.
