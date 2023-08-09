CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — If you’re missing the Grimace shake, McDonald’s is debuting a new sweet treat you can try starting this week.

Peanut Butter Crunch McFlurry (Image from McDonald’s Menu Spotter)

McDonald’s announced that its new Peanut Butter Crunch McFlurry will be available at participating stores across the United States on Wednesday, Aug. 9.

The new flavor will include “creamy vanilla soft serve” blended with “crispy cereal mix and chocolatey peanut butter cookie pieces,” according to the chain’s Menu Spotter.

The new flavor will be available alongside the classic M&M and Oreo McFlurries for a limited time, or while supplies last.

The Menu Spotter tease, which was released last month, did not say how many stores would be participating, just that the new McFlurry would be offered at “participating McDonald’s locations nationwide.”

This new sweet treat comes as the fast food chain continues to test limited-time products in 2023. Back in March, McDonald’s offered a springy Strawberry Shortcake McFlurry; in the month of June, fast food goers could get the Grimace Birthday Meal and Grimace Shake; and in June, McDonald’s announced that guests would have the option to order spicy Quarter Pounders with the debut of the cheesy Jalapeño Bacon Quarter Pounder with Cheese and Cheesy Jalapeño Bacon Double Quarter Pounder with Cheese.