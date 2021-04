MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The jury deliberating in the trial of Derek Chauvin, a former Minneapolis police officer charged in George Floyd 's death, is a racially diverse group that pledged before testimony began that they could set aside any preconceptions and decide the case based on the evidence.

The panel includes six white jurors and six Black or multiracial people. Seven are women; five are men. They include a chemist, a nurse, an auditor and a grandmother.