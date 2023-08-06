TORONTO, Canada (WJW) – Stuffed animal and ice cream fans: A new McDonald’s Squishmallows McFlurry has been released.

Beginning this month, Canadians can get a Squishmallows McFlurry. The new McFlurry combines vanilla soft-serve ice cream with pink popping candy and blueberry-flavored syrup, according to Canada Newswire.

The McFlurry comes as Squishmallow toys become the latest available in Happy Meals in Canada. The toys will come in a Squishmallow-themed box that includes a scannable code to bring the toys to life with a musical experience, Canada Newswire reports.

The Squishmallows McFlurry isn’t available in the U.S., and it isn’t clear if or when the sweet treat could come to menus. It’s possible the special McFlurry could be available in the U.S. early next year, when Squishmallow toys are reportedly coming to American Happy Meals in more than 70 countries.

McDonald’s didn’t immediately respond to Nexstar’s request for comment.

Jazwares, the company behind Squishmallows, announced the collaboration between Squishmallows and Happy Meals earlier this year. McDonald’s has not yet said when the toys will be available in the U.S. but, according to Jazwares, the promotion will kick off “in various markets” come springtime. Jazwares said “each participating market” will offer 10 to 12 different designs. Exclusive and seasonally-themed characters will be available.

“Happy Meals have featured so many iconic brands throughout the years, and this is a tremendous milestone for Squishmallows as we join forces with McDonald’s, one of the world’s most trusted and recognized brands,” Jazwares’ Gerhard Runken said.

Squishmallows were first launched by Kelly Toys in 2017 and have grown in popularity over the years. The super soft stuffed animals come in a variety of colors and sizes.