HONOLULU (KHON2) — In a new map released by the County of Maui, estimates show the extent of the damage sustained from Maui’s fires. Those estimates were made based on visual inspection of satellite imagery and open source images.

An estimated 2,170 acres burned in the Lahaina area, with 2,719 structures exposed to the fire.

The map further estimates a need to shelter 4,500 which is estimated to need 3,560 gallons of water and 9,000 meals a day.

Gov. Josh Green asked rental owners to house displaced residents, stating on Wake Up 2Day that he would change the rules, as needed. Maui Economic Opportunity is currently taking an inventory of available housing to meet the needs of displaced residents. Those able to help can email debbie.cabebe@meoinc.org.

(Courtesy Maui County)

Notable structures that were damaged or lost in the Lahaina fire include Pioneer Inn, along with its restaurant Papa’aina. The Lahaina Arts building was gutted, though its banyan tree remains standing.

Countless homes, where loved ones gathered and generations grew up, make up the bulk of the structures destroyed. The estimated structures that were damaged or destroyed is 2,207. Of those exposed structures 86% were residential.

(Courtesy Maui County)

While the Lahaina fire raged, the fire in Upcountry continued to burn, the total estimate of that fire being $434 million. An estimated 678 acres burned, with 96% of that estimate residential. A total of 544 homes were exposed to the fire.