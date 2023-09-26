(KTLA) — SpongeBob SquarePants will temporarily relocate from his pineapple under the sea to a blue mac and cheese box.

Kraft Mac & Cheese announced Tuesday that it is bringing back its popular SpongeBob SquarePants Mac & Cheese shapes, which will be available nationwide beginning in October.

The fan-favorite pasta lineup will include shapes of SpongeBob SquarePants, Squidward, Patrick and Gary and will be available in the brand’s classic blue box and Easy Mac cups during the re-launch.

“Whether you’re reveling in the nostalgic comfort and memories the SpongeBob SquarePants Shapes provide or trying this delicious new shape for the first time, Kraft Mac & Cheese invites you to put yourself first by proudly choosing what makes you feel good, inside and out,” a news release said.

Kraft Mac & Cheese introduced pasta shapes inspired by the residents of Bikini Bottom in the early 2000s. Then in 2019, the brand confirmed that the product was discontinued.

Fans have since advocated on social media for the product’s return and even created a petition to bring back the beloved shape.

Before its official relaunch, Kraft Mac & Cheese released limited quantities of the fan-favorite shape in 2020.