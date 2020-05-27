LIVE NOW /
KFC testing new ‘premium’ chicken sandwich

(Source: KFC via CNN Newsource)

(WFLA/CNN Newsource) – Kentucky Fried Chicken is testing a new, premium chicken sandwich.

The “KFC Chicken Sandwich” replaces the fast food chain’s “Crispy Colonel” sandwich.

The new sandwich has a larger, extra crispy chicken filet on a buttered brioche bun, and it’s topped with pickes and spicy or classic mayonnaise.

It’s currently being tested at locations in Orlando for the next month.

It costs $3.99 alone or $6.99 for a combo meal.

If successful, KFC could quickly roll out the new chicken sandwich at all 4,000 of its US locations.

