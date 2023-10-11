AUSTIN (KXAN) – Kaitlin Armstrong, the woman accused of killing professional cyclist Moriah “Mo” Wilson in 2022, tried to escape the custody of corrections officers in Travis County, Texas, on Wednesday morning, sources have confirmed to Nexstar’s KXAN.

Armstrong ran from officers while leaving a medical office building, according to a sheriff’s office spokesperson. After about 10 minutes, officers caught up and restrained her.

Officers did not lose sight of Armstrong during the pursuit, according to the spokesperson.

Armstrong’s trial is set to begin Oct. 30 in Austin, where she faces a first-degree murder charge in connection with the death of Wilson, who was shot and killed at a home in east Austin in May 2022.

Armstrong was questioned at the time, but not arrested. When a warrant was issued for her arrest days later, it was discovered she had fled the country.

In June 2022, after more than a month on the run, Armstrong was re-apprehended at a hotel in Costa Rica and brought back to Texas. It was later revealed in court documents that Armstrong was believed to have traveled from Texas to Newark, New Jersey, before taking a flight to Costa Rica using her sister’s name and passport.

Upon her arrest in Costa Rica in June, U.S. Marshals noted Armstrong’s appearance had changed, including a difference in how her nose looked. Court documents obtained by KXAN revealed that officials found paperwork that indicated Armstrong had undergone plastic surgery in Costa Rica.

In addition to first-degree murder, Armstrong now faces additional federal charges for misusing a passport, according to court records.

The sheriff’s spokesperson could not disclose any additional details of the security measures being used during Wednesday’s transport.

A spokesperson for the sheriff’s office did say, however, that it is “not uncommon” for their agency to transport an inmate to a doctor’s office or hospital when they require specialized medical treatment that is not available in their clinic.