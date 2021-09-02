Honoring America after Ida: Deputies in Louisiana recover and fold U.S. Flag

MANDEVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – Two deputies from the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office made a stop during the aftermath of Hurricane Ida that caught the attention of one viewer.

Deputies Daniel Miller and Eddie Davis were driving around Old Mandeville when they spotted an American flag on a chain link fence and possibly some barbed wire.

The deputies stopped at Florida Blvd. across from Lamarque St. and properly folded the flag.



Images courtesy of Shane C Mutter – Used with Permission

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office shared the post with this message:

Even among the rubble of a major Hurricane, we must not lose sight of what it means to be an American. Thank you to the person who took the time to capture this moment of American pride and thank you to those who brought this post to our attention.

A local resident named Shane Mutter caught these images while driving around the neighborhood.

At the time, Mutter along with his kids were on their way to help neighbors clean up from Hurricane Ida.

Mutter stopped to take the pictures as a way to show his kids “the importance of this act.”