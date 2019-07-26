Great Value, HEB taco seasoning mixes recalled due to possible Salmonella contamination

Williams Foods LLC has voluntarily recalled several batches of Great Value Mild Taco Seasoning Mix, sold at Walmart due to possible Salmonella contamination.

HEB Taco Seasoning Mix Reduced Sodium has also been recalled.

The following products are affected:

Item Number Product Name Package Size Product UPC Product Dates 564829444 Great Value Mild Taco Seasoning Mix 1 oz. 0 78742 24572 0 Best if used by 07/08/21

Best if used by 07/09/21 050215 HEB Taco Seasoning Mix Reduced Sodium 1.25 oz. 0 41220 79609 0 Better by 07/10/21

Better by 07/11/21

Better by 07/15/21

This recall only affects these specific products. The “Best Buy” date information can be found on the top part of the back side of the package.

To date, no consumer complaints have been filed or reported cases of Salonellosis in connection with these products.









If you have purchases one of these products with the “Best Buy” dates above, you are urged to discard the product or return it to place of purchase for a full refund.

For more information, click here.