Great Value, HEB taco seasoning mixes recalled due to possible Salmonella contamination

by: Claire Farrow

Williams Foods LLC has voluntarily recalled several batches of Great Value Mild Taco Seasoning Mix, sold at Walmart due to possible Salmonella contamination.

HEB Taco Seasoning Mix Reduced Sodium has also been recalled.

The following products are affected:

Item NumberProduct NamePackage SizeProduct UPCProduct Dates
564829444Great Value Mild Taco Seasoning Mix1 oz.0 78742 24572 0Best if used by 07/08/21
Best if used by 07/09/21
050215HEB Taco Seasoning Mix Reduced Sodium1.25 oz.0 41220 79609 0Better by 07/10/21
Better by 07/11/21
Better by 07/15/21

This recall only affects these specific products. The “Best Buy” date information can be found on the top part of the back side of the package.

To date, no consumer complaints have been filed or reported cases of Salonellosis in connection with these products.

If you have purchases one of these products with the “Best Buy” dates above, you are urged to discard the product or return it to place of purchase for a full refund.

For more information, click here.

