(WGN Radio) – New kittens lured nine-year-old Savannah Grahl, her 11-year-old sister, and a friend into a barn at a farm near Eden, Wisconsin. Huge hay bales – the large rectangular ones that can weigh up to 1,000 pounds – were stacked there.

The girls knew of the danger and had been told to stay off them, but the kittens were too tempting to play with, Savannah’s mother Tara.

In an emotional interview with WGN Radio, Tara retold the harrowing story of what happened last month when two of the giant bales fell and trapped her child.

“I heard my older daughter screaming. She said, ‘Savannah’s pinned,'” Tara said. When she ran to the barn, she saw her daughter pinned up against a steel post by a two bales that had fallen when the pallet they were stacked on collapsed.

Savannah was unconscious and wasn’t breathing, her face purple, Tara said.

Tara said adrenaline gave her and her sister-in-law the strength to shove the bale off of Savannah enough for her to fall out of the way. They were able to get her breathing and to the hospital. She was admitted to the ICU.

WBAY reports she had a fractured skull and was put on a ventilator because of swelling in her airway.

On average, a child days in a farming accident every three days in the United States, according to the National Children’s Center for Rural and Agricultural Health and Safety. Thankfully, it appears Savannah is recovering.